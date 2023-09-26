Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neighbourhood officers visited and contacted hundreds of farms in rural areas including in Newark and Sherwood, providing farmers and landowners with crime prevention packs, and engaging with them to find out more about issues affecting them and how police can help tackle them.

In support of the force’s ongoing work to crack down on rural crime, targeted operations and high-visibility patrols also took place aimed at disrupting and preventing criminal activity and bringing offenders to justice.

Neighbourhood officers, Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated off-road motorbike team and Operation Reacher teams also carried out proactive patrols in hotspot areas in support of the force’s engagement with rural communities and ongoing efforts to crack down on issues including theft, speeding, anti-social off-road biking, and fly-tipping.

Police officers have been taking part of a week of action against rural crime. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Members of the neighbourhood policing team conducted rural patrols focussed on local farming estates, on Wednesday and Thursday, following previous reports of machinery and farm vehicle theft.

Team members engaged with farmers to see if they had any issues and provided security and crime prevention advice.

Chief Inspector Clive Collings, the force’s lead for rural and wildlife crime, said: “Rural crime is something we tackle throughout the year.

"We are determined to disrupt and prosecute those criminals that target rural communities and work closely with our partners to support those potentially vulnerable to rural offending.

“It is great to hear our officers received really positive feedback over the course of the week.

"Our challenge is to build on the existing links between our local beat managers and the communities they serve to ensure the essential flow of public information.

"Through this invaluable resource we will continue to focus our efforts in the right places and drive down rural crime.”

Caroline Henry (Con), Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “We are committed to doing everything we can to protect the victims of such a damaging crime, which is why my office has invested significant funding in improving Nottinghamshire Police’s rural crime offer.