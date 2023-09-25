News you can trust since 1952
Man who beat and tried to strangle Mansfield woman is jailed

A man who beat and strangled a Mansfield woman in her own home has been jailed.
By John Smith
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:47 BST
Jack Jeffries, aged 21, attacked the woman during an argument – placing his hands around her neck until she began to lose consciousness.

Police were called to that attack shortly after 7am on April 2 and Jeffries was arrested.

He later pleaded guilty to one count of common assault and one count of intentional strangulation – a relatively new charge introduced in 2022 to better protect victims of abuse.

Jack Jeffries was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceJack Jeffries was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Jack Jeffries was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, September 19, Jeffries, of Eyre Street, Creswell, was jailed for 11 months.

He was also given a restraining order banning him from making contact with his victim.

Detective Constable Henry Foster, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“The victim in this case was not seriously injured but she was very much in fear of her life at the time of this attack.

“Jeffries’ actions could easily have had tragic consequences and I am pleased he has now been given a custodial sentence.

“I also hope this case serves as a reminder to others about how seriously we take this kind of assault.”