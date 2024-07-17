Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are some of the most recent cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Murphy, 34, of Penn Street, Sutton, admitted: drive a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, and driving without insurance or a licence. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months.

Gary Storey, 42, of Kilton Crescent, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop and fail to surrender to police. He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for six months, with a six month drug rehabilitation order. He was ordered to pay £14 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Gebbie, 49, of Mill Street, Sutton, admitted: thefts from a shop. He was fined £80.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Mohammed Irfan, 35, of Coleshill Road, Hodge Hill, Birmingham, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received a four month sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was disqualified for 40 months and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Neil Eyre, 63, of Jardine, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for two years. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Mari-Roxana Petrache, 21, of George Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft by employee. She received a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £1,998 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Hyatt Jones, 19, of Garibaldi Road, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs, a £160 surcharge and £100 compensation.

Tina Ball, 57, of Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was fined £150 with a £60 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Daniel Evans, 33, of Darlton Street, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine, criminal damage and assault. He received a 12-month community order with a six month alcohol treatment programme and 12 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £350 compensation.

Rachel Hickman, 37, of Burns Road, Worksop, admitted: possess/have custody of a fighting dog. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Bishop, 39, of Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe, admitted: driving with 127 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received a 12 month community order with a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring tag and eight rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for 40 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Gabrielle Briggs, 23, care of Main Road, Pye Bridge, Alfreton, admitted: driving with 80 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Darren Fisher, 38, of Lincoln Street, Worksop, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and criminal damage. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £150 compensation.

Mckenzie Hayes-Brown, 19, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £120 with £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Braddow, 38, of Crocus Street, Kirkby, admitted: driving with 67 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £415 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £166 surcharge.

Hayley Mclean, 44, of Stotfield Road, Nottingham, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £92 surcharge.

Cameron Palethorpe, 19, of The Oval, Sutton, admitted: driving with 44 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Robert Hughes, 43, of Askwell Road, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a six-month conditional discharge with £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Bown, 20, of Hatfield Avenue, Meden Vale, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £735 compensation and £85 costs.

Mandy Town, 51, of Rookwood Close, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. She was ordered to pay £750 compensation with £85 costs.

Thomas Bignell, 22, of Lindrick dale, Rotherham, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Jordon Stevens, 29, of Homecroft Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was fined £360 with £85 costs and a £144 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ewan Gibson, 19, of Bellman Close, Hucknall, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.