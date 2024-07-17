Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw
Steven Murphy, 34, of Penn Street, Sutton, admitted: drive a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, and driving without insurance or a licence. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was disqualified for 20 months.
Gary Storey, 42, of Kilton Crescent, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop and fail to surrender to police. He received a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for six months, with a six month drug rehabilitation order. He was ordered to pay £14 compensation.
Lee Gebbie, 49, of Mill Street, Sutton, admitted: thefts from a shop. He was fined £80.
Mohammed Irfan, 35, of Coleshill Road, Hodge Hill, Birmingham, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received a four month sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was disqualified for 40 months and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Neil Eyre, 63, of Jardine, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was disqualified for two years. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Mari-Roxana Petrache, 21, of George Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft by employee. She received a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £1,998 compensation.
Jayden Hyatt Jones, 19, of Garibaldi Road, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs, a £160 surcharge and £100 compensation.
Tina Ball, 57, of Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was fined £150 with a £60 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.
Daniel Evans, 33, of Darlton Street, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine, criminal damage and assault. He received a 12-month community order with a six month alcohol treatment programme and 12 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £350 compensation.
Rachel Hickman, 37, of Burns Road, Worksop, admitted: possess/have custody of a fighting dog. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.
Kate Bishop, 39, of Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe, admitted: driving with 127 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received a 12 month community order with a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring tag and eight rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for 40 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Gabrielle Briggs, 23, care of Main Road, Pye Bridge, Alfreton, admitted: driving with 80 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Darren Fisher, 38, of Lincoln Street, Worksop, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and criminal damage. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £150 compensation.
Mckenzie Hayes-Brown, 19, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £120 with £85 costs.
Lee Braddow, 38, of Crocus Street, Kirkby, admitted: driving with 67 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £415 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £166 surcharge.
Hayley Mclean, 44, of Stotfield Road, Nottingham, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £92 surcharge.
Cameron Palethorpe, 19, of The Oval, Sutton, admitted: driving with 44 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
Robert Hughes, 43, of Askwell Road, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a six-month conditional discharge with £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.
Connor Bown, 20, of Hatfield Avenue, Meden Vale, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £735 compensation and £85 costs.
Mandy Town, 51, of Rookwood Close, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. She was ordered to pay £750 compensation with £85 costs.
Thomas Bignell, 22, of Lindrick dale, Rotherham, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce then ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
Jordon Stevens, 29, of Homecroft Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was fined £360 with £85 costs and a £144 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.
Ewan Gibson, 19, of Bellman Close, Hucknall, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.