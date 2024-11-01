Warsop sex offender flouted a court order by deleting Discord app from phone

A Warsop sex offender who flouted a court order by deleting an app from his phone without police permission must serve more time in prison, magistrates have ruled.

Karl Stuart removed the instant messaging Discord app in spite of a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order made by a court in Basildon in December 2022.

Prosecutor Lynne Bickley said his offender manager raised concerns about his internet searches and Stuart admitted using Discord for two or three months for gaming.

The court heard he was sentenced for 26 offences in 2022, but this was the first breach.

Stuart, who represented himself, said: “I was scared at the time but I take full responsibility for what I have done.”

Stuart, aged 40, who gave his address as Fitzherbert Street, Warsop, admitted breaching a court order when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, via a video-link from prison, on Thursday.

A 16-week term was added to his sentence which had been due to expire on December 15, 2025.