David Scotney, 44, of Coxs Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12-month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay compensation of £30.

Sarah Edwards, 40, of Coxmoor Road, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. She received a 12-month community order with eight rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £20 compensation.

Shane Harris, 40, of Montague Road, Hucknall, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction, and use threatening/abusive words/behaviour. He received a 12 week prison sentence.

James Spencer, 52, of Clumber Street, Kirkby, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 48 months. The ban could be reduced by 25 per cent with a rehabilitation course. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Ethan Hill, 22, of Mill Lane, Kirkby, admitted: assault by beating. He received an eight week sentence, suspended for12 months, with 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Kieron Smalley, 30, of Stainforth Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, driving without a licence and without third party insurance. He was fined £184 with £85 costs. His licence was endorsed with seven penalty points.

Waldemar Czekanski, 48, of Outram Street, Sutton, admitted: breach of stalking order. He was jailed for six months and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.

Ryan Mulford, 21, of Engine Lane, Newthorpe, admitted: driving with 82 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 36 months. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

Adam Pawlak, 37, of Arthur Green Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine. The drugs were forfeited and destroyed. He was fined £80.

Constantin-Bogdan Manascu, 40, of Charlesworth Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: indecent exposure. He received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He must sign the sex offenders register for five years.

Alessia Hunt, 23, of Oxford Close, Rainworth, admitted: driving with 72 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £346 with £85 costs and a £138 surcharge. She was disqualified for 20 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Jordan Harris, 28, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: driving without a licence or third party insurance. He was disqualified for six months. He was fined £120 with £95 costs.

James Whitefield, 62, of Davy Close, Ollerton, admitted: common assault. He was fined £120 with £50 compensation and a £48 surcharge.

Jamie Henson, 40, of Titchfield Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 58 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 16 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £300 with a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Eardley, 38, of Swanson Avenue, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely knuckle duster. He was fined £960 with £85 costs and a £384 surcharge.

Stephen Jones, 43, of Barker Avenue, Sutton, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. He received a six month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Chase Preston, 20, of Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 69 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 20 months. A rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £253 with a £101 surcharge and £85 costs.