Warsop parents set ‘appalling example’ to daughter with violent baseball bat attack

Warsop parents who sparked a violent altercation with a baseball bat after their teenage daughter was assaulted helped her get a criminal record.

Hollie Rowland told her parents Louise and Mark she had been attacked by a former friend with a wine bottle outside her workplace and they “became distressed and made the unwise decision” to confront the culprit's mother, on December 8, 2021.

The resulting fracas saw Hollie and Louise, aged 43, drag the former friend from a car on nearby Cottage Lane and kick her, while Hollie caused £300 of damage to the car with a baseball bat.

Mark, aged 39, attacked the driver with his fists and left him with a snapped tooth, which required £200 of surgery, a scarred nose and two black eyes.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Louise and Hollie have no previous convictions while Mark has three for assault causing actual bodily harm, possession of a blade and battery.

Luc Chignell, mitigating, said Mark’s offending began in 2018 after he suffered a traumatic experience and turned to alcohol, but drink didn’t play a part in this incident.

“He is sorry for the example he has set for his family as the only man in this,” Mr Chignell said.

Louise’s barrister said the mum-of-nine “wasn't thinking clearly and wanted to resolve matters without the involvement of police.”

“There was a lot of provocation and encouragement by people on mobile phones and things very quickly got out of hand,” she said. “She was hit on the forehead when she tried to retrieve the wine bottle.”

Hollie’s barrister said she was only 17 at the time and had just endured “a very difficult period in her life.”

All three have stayed out of trouble since and “proven this was an isolated incident.”

Mark, of Burlington Avenue, Langwith Junction, and Louise, of Friar Lane, Warsop, admitted affray. Hollie, now 19, of Main Street, Shirebrook, admitted affray and criminal damage.

Louise received eight-months suspended. Mark received an 18-months suspended, with 35 rehabilitation days, 120 hours of unpaid work and £500 compensation.

On Thursday, Recorder Simon King told them: “You have set an appalling example. You have effectively assisted your daughter in getting her own criminal record.”