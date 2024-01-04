Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Zak Forman, 30, of Lansbury Road, Edwinstowe, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. He was fined £40 with £85 costs.

Gary Storey, 40, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted: attempt theft from shop. He was fined £50.

Emma Scott, 34, of Cavendish Road, Worksop, admitted: criminal damage. She received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £420 compensation with £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Lewis Nussey, 19, of Field Drive, Shirebrook, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage and common assault. He received a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Sean Gartland, 51, of Cokefield Terrace, Hilcote, Alfreton, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was fined £400 with a £160 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for three months.

Martin Brown, 52, of Outram Street, Sutton, admitted: drive whilst disqualified. He was fined £400 with a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jaison Joboy, 24, of Holdenby Close, Retford, admitted: driving with 55 microgrammes of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £350 with a £140 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 38 months.

Andrew Reeve, 37, of Mappleton Drive, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was fined £500 with £85 costs.

Piotr Owczarewicz, 36, of Recreation Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 72 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £400 with a £160 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Nigel England, 41, of Diamond Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: driving with 103 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £500 with a £200 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 26 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Darren Bryan, 42, of Wilmot Drive, Newcastle under Lyme, Staffordshire, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and being drunk in a sports ground. He was fined £160 with a £64 surcharge and £85 costs. He was made the subject of a three-year football banning order.