Warsop man sentenced for attack on best pal with a broken bottle

Connor Davies sent his former pal a Whatsapp video of him posing with a knife and saying: "I'm going to cut your throat you f****** mug. I will be waiting for you. I will cut you, you f****** mug."

Davies had been drinking heavily and taking cocaine when he accosted the man in Warsop, less than an hour later, at 10pm, on January 26, prosecutor Caroline Sellars told Nottingham Crown Court.

He shouted "come on then, come on then" and threw a number of punches before smashing a wine bottle so it became sharpened and hurling it. Davies walked away, but found his victim moments later and threw more punches.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Shortly afterwards, the 29-year-old chased his victim again, brandishing a different glass bottle, shouting - "I'm going to slit your throat. I am going to get to you. I know where you live."

Jennifer Wells, mitigating, said Davies, who had no previous convictions, wasn’t taking medication prescribed for his mental health at the time.

“This was a very difficult situation for Mr Davies,” she said. "He has had time to reflect. He can see the harm that he has caused.

"He takes full responsibility and deeply regrets what happened.”

Sentencing was adjourned until Friday, when Ms Sellars said Davies’ victim still considered him to be a good friend, and declined a restraining order.

Davies, of Burns Lane, Warsop, admitted making threats to kill and common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on February 18.

Recorder William Edis QC told Davies the “short, but chilling” video he sent caused “anxiety about what you might yet do.”

“Somewhat surprisingly,” none of the punches he threw seem to have connected, and the bottles he hurled also missed, he added.

He said Warsop was a relatively small town so it was inevitable the two would meet.

Noting that Davies appears not to have entirely forgiven his friend of 20 years, the judge warned him: “If you do anything wrong to him in the future you will be back here.”

He imposed a ten-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation days, and a one-month curfew.