Levi James kept trying to climb over the bar in Lexis, on Clumber Street, to tap the barman on the shoulder while demanding another drink, after last orders were called on August 27 last year, at 3.40am.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said James punched the barman in the jaw and the barman hit him back.

James launched two or three further blows before he was pulled away by the group of men he was with and disappeared into the crowd.

Lexis nightclub on Clumber Street, Mansfield.

A short time later, during another altercation which turned into a ‘huge brawl’, James hit the barman again.

Police were called this time and James was detained.

In a statement, his victim said he was left with a sore jaw, but was otherwise unaffected by the incident, because ‘it’s a regular occurrence’ that ‘happens all the time’.

Stupid mistake

The court heard James has eight previous convictions for 16 offences, including attempted robbery 10 years ago and affray nine years ago.

He was last before the court in 2019, when he received a suspended sentence for driving offences.

James, aged 31, of Highurst Street, Nottingham, admitted assault by beating.

Michael Boylan, mitigating, said: “He doesn't recall much of the incident. He regrets his actions and is deeply sorry for them. He would like to apologise to you.”

He said James was ‘a very positive father figure’ to his two young sons, but ‘feels he has let them down badly’.

Mr Boylan said: “He says it’s a stupid mistake and he is ashamed of himself.”

He said James’s mother was murdered when he was aged 12 and ‘he went off the rails as a teenager’.

Mr Boylan told the court: “He is trying to learn from his mistakes. He works as a cleaner and a caretaker at a local pub.”

Magistrates fined James £161 and ordered him to pay £100 compensation, as well as a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.