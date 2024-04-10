Warsop man jailed after caught hiding in loft after cannabis grow discovery

A Warsop man has been jailed after police found him hiding in a loft above a cannabis factory.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Apr 2024, 14:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers discovered dozens of plants, plant pots and walls lined with plastic when they attended the home in Clumber Street, Warsop, on January 21, 2024.

They also detained 26-year-old Vitalijus Liutkus after he was found hiding in darkness behind boxes and loft insulation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liutkus, of Clumber Street, pleaded guilty to cultivating a Class B drug and was jailed for 10 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, April 9.

Most Popular
Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
Read More
Big change at popular vet's surgery is among planning applications for Ashfield

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Although officers attended this address on unrelated matters, it quickly became clear the property was being used to cultivate cannabis on a large scale.

“This was putting neighbouring homes at risk in many different ways.

“Cannabis production is invariably linked to wider, organised criminality and unsuspecting neighbouring families are often put at risk by rival criminal gangs if they target the crop to steal the plants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Vulnerable people are also often exploited and forced by organised crime groups to stay at the properties – often in dangerous and unsanitary conditions – to tend to the plants.

“I would urge anyone who believes cannabis is being produced in their neighbourhood to get in touch. Your information could be crucial in enabling us to take positive action.”

Contact Nottinghamshire Police if you're concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, by calling 101.

If it's an emergency, call 999.