Warsop man denies racist abuse during pub attack on two bouncers last Christmas

A special hearing will determine exactly what Brandon Parke said after he admitted affray when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Nicole Baughan, prosecuting, said 21-year-old Parke is barred from entering The Talbot pub, but tried to get inside on December 27, last year.

He was refused entry, but returned shortly afterwards and managed to slip past one of the doormen.

The Talbot pub in Warsop.

When he was confronted as he came out of the toilets, Parke is alleged to have made racist insults as he shouted: “You can't just kick me out.”

Ms Baughan said Parke admitted shoving one doorman in the chest and hitting him in the face.

Outside, Parke punched the second doorman in the face and tried to attack them both.

The court heard both bouncers were assaulted by a number of different people and had to take shelter inside the pub.

The court heard Parke has one previous conviction for criminal damage, from April this year, and will receive full credit for his guilty plea.

Parke accepted committing the violence, but denied using racist language.

When asked what he had to say about the incident, Parke, who represented himself, said: “Nothing really.”

Parke, of Greenshank Road, Warsop Vale, was granted unconditional bail to return to court for a Newton hearing, on November 27.