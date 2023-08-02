News you can trust since 1952
Warsop man caught drink-driving after asking ex-partner to repay a debt

A Warsop mechanic was caught drink-driving as he returned from his ex-partner's home after asking her to repay a debt, magistrates have heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:32 BST

Carl Ogden's ex told police she thought he might be over the limit and police found him at a garage on Carter Lane, at 10.45pm, on July 17, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Nicole Baugham, prosecuting, said a breath test revealed he had 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

The court heard he has some previous convictions for dissimilar matters, but has kept out of trouble for five years.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Ogden, aged 42, of Carter Lane, Warsop Vale, admitted drink-driving.

Asif Munir, mitigating, said Ogden had been going through “a traumatic time” while living in a caravan at his employer's garage after his six-year relationship ended last Christmas.

Mr Munir told the court: “On the evening in question, regrettably, he had been in drink and decided to drive there and ask for some of the money she owed him.”

He added that Ogden was assaulted outside a pub on the same evening.

The disqualification will impact on him as a car mechanic who works with a race team at weekends, Mr Munir added.

Ogden was banned from driving for 19 months, although a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he successfully completes it within a set time.

He was also fined £360 and ordered to pay a £144 surcharge, as well as £85 costs.