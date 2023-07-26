News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court between June 14 and 29.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:14 BST- 2 min read

Jeanette Talbot, aged 54, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield: Admitted theft. She was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay £261 compensation.

Katy Stockdale, 46, of Cawthorne Way, Mansfield: Convicted of assault by beating. She was fined £415 and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £166 surcharge.

David Oscroft, 59, of Hall Street, Mansfield: Admitted fraud by false representation. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay compensation of £2,880.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
John Davies, 37, of Kedleston Walk, Mansfield: Admitted obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty. He was given a 12-month community order with a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring and 5pm-midnight curfew, as well as 15 rehabilitation days, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Eryc Malolepszy, 29, of Redruth Drive, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 51 months.

Darren Rabbitt, aged 43, of Welbeck Street, Kirkby: Admitted criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Steven Crawford, 37, of Mary Street, Kirkby: Admitted being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge.

Sharon English, 57, of Priestsic Road, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £517 and ordered to pay a £207 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Hurt, 40, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite: Admitted criminal damage. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Emmaneul Egboigbe, 49, of Southwell Close, Kirkby: Admitted failing to provide specimen for analysis. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.