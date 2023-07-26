Jeanette Talbot, aged 54, of Layton Burroughs, Mansfield: Admitted theft. She was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days and ordered to pay £261 compensation.

Katy Stockdale, 46, of Cawthorne Way, Mansfield: Convicted of assault by beating. She was fined £415 and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £166 surcharge.

David Oscroft, 59, of Hall Street, Mansfield: Admitted fraud by false representation. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay compensation of £2,880.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

John Davies, 37, of Kedleston Walk, Mansfield: Admitted obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty. He was given a 12-month community order with a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring and 5pm-midnight curfew, as well as 15 rehabilitation days, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Eryc Malolepszy, 29, of Redruth Drive, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance. He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 51 months.

Darren Rabbitt, aged 43, of Welbeck Street, Kirkby: Admitted criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Steven Crawford, 37, of Mary Street, Kirkby: Admitted being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge.

Sharon English, 57, of Priestsic Road, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £517 and ordered to pay a £207 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Hurt, 40, of Clegg Hill Drive, Huthwaite: Admitted criminal damage. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.