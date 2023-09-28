News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall

Warsop driver jailed for vicious road rage attack

A driver who boxed-in and repeatedly punched an elderly motorist in the face has been jailed.
By John Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Martin Roberts, aged 39, tailgated his victim before overtaking and boxing him in.

He then walked towards his victim’s car, reached through an open window and punched him repeatedly in the face.

He then got back into his Range Rover and drove away.

Martin Roberts pleaded guilty to a road rage attack on an elderly driver. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceMartin Roberts pleaded guilty to a road rage attack on an elderly driver. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Martin Roberts pleaded guilty to a road rage attack on an elderly driver. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His victim, who was a 77-year-old man, was left bloodied and bruised by the encounter, which happened on Ollerton Road in Edwinstowe, on July 1 last year.

Roberts was identified by his car number plate and arrested the following day.

Read More
Boozed up barber blocked Mansfield Travelodge doors London taxi cab

During his police interview, he admitted confronting with the victim but initially claimed it was in fact he who had been assaulted.

However, he later changed his story and pleaded guilty to one count of causing actual bodily harm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, September 20, Roberts, of Little John Avenue, Warsop, was jailed for nine months.

PC Ben Lawrance, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Roberts is a large and powerfully built man who launched a vicious and senseless attack on a man nearly twice his age.

“His victim was still sat in his car at the time of this assault and had little hope of defending himself from the multiple blows that came his way.

“Roberts’s actions that day were utterly disgraceful and I am pleased he has now been jailed.

"I hope this sentence also serves as a warning to others about the consequences of this kind of thuggery.”