Warsop driver jailed for vicious road rage attack
Martin Roberts, aged 39, tailgated his victim before overtaking and boxing him in.
He then walked towards his victim’s car, reached through an open window and punched him repeatedly in the face.
He then got back into his Range Rover and drove away.
His victim, who was a 77-year-old man, was left bloodied and bruised by the encounter, which happened on Ollerton Road in Edwinstowe, on July 1 last year.
Roberts was identified by his car number plate and arrested the following day.
During his police interview, he admitted confronting with the victim but initially claimed it was in fact he who had been assaulted.
However, he later changed his story and pleaded guilty to one count of causing actual bodily harm.
Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, September 20, Roberts, of Little John Avenue, Warsop, was jailed for nine months.
PC Ben Lawrance, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Roberts is a large and powerfully built man who launched a vicious and senseless attack on a man nearly twice his age.
“His victim was still sat in his car at the time of this assault and had little hope of defending himself from the multiple blows that came his way.
“Roberts’s actions that day were utterly disgraceful and I am pleased he has now been jailed.
"I hope this sentence also serves as a warning to others about the consequences of this kind of thuggery.”