Bopzed-up barber blocked Mansfield Travelodge doors in London taxi cab

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police found Elvir Todorovac asleep at the wheel after he drove it straight up to the front doors of the Travelodge, on Gilcroft Street, and staff raised the alarm, at 5am, on August 28.

"It was literally touching the front of the building," said prosecutor Alexis Mercer, who added that a breath test revealed he had 95 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also found a bottle of vodka on the passenger seat and a pocket knife in the driver's door pocket.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Magstrates Court.

When he was interviewed he initally tried to claim it wasn't him, said Ms Mercer.

But he later changed his story and said he hadn't drunk alcohol for four months and that it was "out of character."

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said Todorovac had been out with two friends and drank Guinness and brandy before deciding to stay at the Travelodge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said he thinks he may have been spiked and used the knife to modify his taxi, which he uses to advertise his hairdressing company.

“Clearly any disqualification will have a significant impact on his business,” she added.

Todorovac, aged 50, of Bath Street, Nottingham, admitted possession of a knife and drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was fined £416 with a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.