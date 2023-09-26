Bopzed-up barber blocked Mansfield Travelodge doors in London taxi cab
Police found Elvir Todorovac asleep at the wheel after he drove it straight up to the front doors of the Travelodge, on Gilcroft Street, and staff raised the alarm, at 5am, on August 28.
"It was literally touching the front of the building," said prosecutor Alexis Mercer, who added that a breath test revealed he had 95 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Officers also found a bottle of vodka on the passenger seat and a pocket knife in the driver's door pocket.
When he was interviewed he initally tried to claim it wasn't him, said Ms Mercer.
But he later changed his story and said he hadn't drunk alcohol for four months and that it was "out of character."
Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said Todorovac had been out with two friends and drank Guinness and brandy before deciding to stay at the Travelodge.
She said he thinks he may have been spiked and used the knife to modify his taxi, which he uses to advertise his hairdressing company.
“Clearly any disqualification will have a significant impact on his business,” she added.
Todorovac, aged 50, of Bath Street, Nottingham, admitted possession of a knife and drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He received an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was fined £416 with a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.
He was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent.