Warsop drink-driver sank his teeth into police officer’s arm and wouldn’t let go

Police received a tip-off and spotted Sam Parkin's black Vauxhall Corsa on High Street, in Warsop, at 1.45am, on May 29, said Freddie Sail, prosecuting.

A preliminary breath test showed the 23-year-old was more than four times over the limit and he was arrested and put into their car.

But after travelling only 50 metres Parkin started punching himself in the head. When they stopped and grabbed his wrists he slid across the seat and headbutted the window so hard blood dripped down his face.

He went onto his back and kicked the window but when officers tried to take hold of him he spun around and forced his way out of the car.

The officers tried to stop him but he was too big and intoxicated.

Parkin tried to break free and bit one officer on the forearm. His teeth remained latched on and he refused to let go - and they fell to the floor. The officer’s skin was broken, swollen and bleeding.

Back at the station he failed to provide a breath sample and he outright refused to give a blood sample when he was taken to King's Mill Hospital.

Parkin has previous convictions for dangerous driving and assaulting a police officer from when he was a juvenile in 2017.

Arjan Madahar, mitigating, said Parkin, a labourer, had been going through a difficult break-up and “on this day it all got on top of him," he said.

“He consumed a lot of alcohol and it was a downward spiral from there,” he said. “As a result of doing what he did he suffered cracked ribs and damaged tendons.

“He is now medicated for his depression and anxiety.”

Parkin, of Friar Lane, Warsop, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage failing to provide a specimen when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on June 20.

Sentencing was adjourned to Thursday for a probation report.