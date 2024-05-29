Warsop drink driver ‘freaked out’ when she thought she was being followed
Ann Massie was “driving well below the standard of a competent driver” when police pulled her over while she was driving a Kia Rio on Wellington Close, Warsop, at 8.30pm on May 10.
Prosecutor Adeel Zafar said she told officers she drank four pints of lager and a breath test revealed she had 92 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The court heard she has a drink driving conviction from September 2004 and was last in trouble for breaching a community order in 2007.
Ian Pridham. mitigating, said: "She would normally only have two drinks. She feared a vehicle was following her and that might explain the slightly erratic driving.
"She was a bit freaked out.
"Alcohol has not been an issue for her for years and years and years. She accepts it was a poor error of judgment.
"The ban will be a huge inconvenience and she will have to catch two buses to get to work."
She was disqualified for 23 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent if she completes if before September 17 2025
Massie, aged 56, of Oakfield Lane, Warsop, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
She was fined £716 and ordered to pay a £286 surcharge and £85 court costs.