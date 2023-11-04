Man and woman in hospital after XL Bully goes on the rampage in Mansfield

Police seized a dog after reports it attacked a number of people last night (Friday, November 3).

Officers were called to the Hickling Court area of Mansfield shortly after 11pm following reports a large dog had attacked people and was on the loose.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It's currently believed the woman fell from the window of a flat where the attack began.

An XL Bully is believed to have been involved

The dog, believed to be an XL Bully type, was subsequently seized from a nearby property and taken to secure kennels.

A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.

The injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening and an investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Any witnesses, or anyone with any information about this incident, is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 823 of 3 November.