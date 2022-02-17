Warning over people acting suspicously and peering into gardens in Ashfield

Police in Ashfield have warned residents to ensure their outbuildings are locked and secure following reports of people acting suspiciously.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 11:45 am

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team said they ‘have received several reports of unknown people acting suspiciously and looking into people’s gardens, during the night’.

Posting on their Facebook page, the team said: “Please ensure any outbuildings/shed are appropriately locked and secured and any valuables are not left on show. Also that all doors to your house and car are locked as well.

“If you see anything suspicious, please call 999 immediately.

Police officers in Ashfield have received several reports of unknown people acting suspiciously and looking into people gardens.

“This post is not to cause worry, but to advise and assure you we are aware of the incidents and will be patrolling the area.”

