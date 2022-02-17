Warning over people acting suspicously and peering into gardens in Ashfield

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team said they ‘have received several reports of unknown people acting suspiciously and looking into people’s gardens, during the night’.

Posting on their Facebook page, the team said: “Please ensure any outbuildings/shed are appropriately locked and secured and any valuables are not left on show. Also that all doors to your house and car are locked as well.

“If you see anything suspicious, please call 999 immediately.

“This post is not to cause worry, but to advise and assure you we are aware of the incidents and will be patrolling the area.”