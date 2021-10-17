Warning over anti-social behaviour in Shirebrook - as police take drunk child home

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook neighbourhood policing team said they are investigating reports of anti-social behaviour in the town on Saturday.

The team, posting on their Facebook page on Saturday night, said: “We've had numerous reports tonight of large gatherings of youths outside Aldi stores and on the Leisure.

“Reports of anti-social behaviour including shouting at the Aldi customers and causing a nuisance to the staff who work there.

Anti-social behaviour was reported outside Aldi, Carter Lane, Shirebrook.

“CCTV is being checked and we will be looking to identify the offenders of this atrocious behaviour and they will be dealt with.”

The team said damage has been caused to property, while one child was taken home ‘heavily under the influence of alcohol’.

They said: “Parents – it is your job to parent your children and it will more than likely be you who foots the bill for criminal damage.”

“Our investigations will continue and CCTV will be reviewed.”

It follows a spate of reports of anti-social behaviour in the Shirebrook area.

Last month, a pigeon was shot near a Shirebrook play area, while there were increasing reports of anti-social behaviour at Shirebrook Leisure Centre.