Police warning after pigeon is shot near Shirebrook play area

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said a pigeon died after being shot near Rainbow Park children’s play area in the town.

Posting on its Facebook page last night, Thursday, the team said: “Tonight we were stopped by young children on Rainbow Park, to say there was an injured pigeon being tormented by a group of youths.

“We have taken the pigeon to be examined which revealed the pigeon had a pellet wound to its wing which entered its chest cavity and it has since succumbed to its injuries.

Rainbow Park, off Sherwood Drive and Swanwick Avenue, Shirebrook Model Village.

“This is animal cruelty and is absolutely heartbreaking to think someone in Shirebrook thought it was acceptable to inflict this pain on an innocent animal.

“It is also concerning to us that an air rifle has been used in close vicinity to a children's play area which could have resulted in serious harm or injury to children playing on the park and other members of the public.

“This level of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated by us.”

It follows rising reports of anti-social behaviour at Shirebrook Leisure Centre.

The team, which said ‘all acts of criminal damage will be dealt with’ said: “We would like to remind you all that the leisure centre is there for everyone to use and causing damage to the parks will not be tolerated.”