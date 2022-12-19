Neighbourhood policing team members carried out operations at locations including Longdale Lane, Ravenshead, to crack down on speeding and a further operation covering the Arnold area to target drivers committing the ‘fatal four’ driving offences.

Speeding, drink-driving, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt are dubbed the ‘fatal four’ because they are the most common reasons for deaths and serious injuries on the road.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Stuart Howe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It’s vital we continue to take positive action, like these operations, to keep our road users safe.

“These driving behaviours are called the ‘fatal four’ for a reason – because they are the most common factors in fatal road collisions.

“Speed limits and driving laws are there to protect all road users.

"We need all drivers to abide to the law as no-one wants to receive the knock at the door to say their loved one has been killed.

“We remain committed to keeping our roads safe, using a mixture of engagement, education and enforcement, and further operations will be carried out to target those whose driving standards fall well below what you would expect of a safe and competent driver.”

During the operation in Ravenshead, three drivers received reports after being caught speeding.

Meanwhile, over 2,000 posters and 5,000 beermats educating road users on the consequences of drink-driving have been distributed to pubs all over Nottinghamshire as part of the campaign - called ‘A Deadly Mix’ - with similar messaging running on the back of Nottingham City Transport buses as part of an advertising campaign.

The campaign is being supported by Clair Osborne, who lost her husband in a collision caused by a drink-driver in 2021.

The 48-year-old, of Mansfield Woodhouse, is urging people to plan how they will get home if they are going to be drinking alcohol on a night out.

She said: “If you’ve got a work do or have got Christmas parties planned, that’s the key word – they are planned.

