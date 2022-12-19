News you can trust since 1952
Police send clear message as another Sutton 'problem property' is closed down

Police and council officers have sent a clear message about the consequences of crime and anti-social behaviour by closing another problem property in Sutton.

By John Smith
4 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 9:19am

Nottinghamshire Police and Ashfield District Council have taken action after a long line of incidents and complaints relating to the property in Warnadene Road.

Over the last 12 months officers have received numerous reports about drug dealing and related criminality at the property.

Following numerous inspections of the property, ‘zombie knives’, class A and class B drugs, and drug paraphernalia were found.

Police and the council have shut down the property on Warnadene Road
On Friday, December 16, a closure order was granted by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

The order means the property will be closed up for the next three months, and also prohibits anyone from entering the property, including the occupiers.

Any breaches of the order would be a criminal offence punishable by a fine and/or imprisonment.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “This property had unfortunately become a magnet for violence and drug-related crime and disorder and we were very regularly being called by concerned local residents.

“It was frankly an intolerable situation that was having a huge negative impact on people living nearby.

“Working with our council colleagues we will continue to take such action in the future.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety and security of our residents, so when people persistently act in a way that upsets others or places them at risk we will not hesitate to take action.”

Coun Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind), cabinet member for community safety and crime reduction, said: “This case demonstrates the work of the council and police and work councillors are undertaking to improve the local area.

"The Community Safety Partnership has secured more than £1.3 million worth of funding to invest in preventing crime and anti-social behaviour across the district.

"This work will remain ongoing’’

Antonio Taylor, community safety manager at the council, added: “This is a fantastic result for the local community who should not have to put up with this type behaviour.

"I am glad action has been taken to address the issues so that residents within the area do not continue to suffer over the festive period.”

In August, closure orders were also secured at two properties in Collins Avenue, Sutton-In-Ashfield, following similar reports of drug-related crime, disorder and antisocial behaviour.