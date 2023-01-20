Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield North neighbourhood policing team are “concerned” by a spate of recent thefts from unlocked vehicles in Mansfield Woodhouse and Forest Town.

More than 30 incidents have been reported since December 1, with items including cash, sunglasses and headphones taken.

Drivers are now being urged to double check their car doors are locked, and also to make police aware of any incidents involving their vehicles.

Sergeant Kate Long, of the team, said: “These are opportunist crimes where offenders have repeatedly tried car door handles until they find one left unlocked.

“We are working hard to identify the people or person responsible but have also decided to issue a public warning to all vehicle owners in these areas.

“We also want to hear from any other victims who have not yet contacted us. We know some people don’t report these kinds of offences.

“That may be because of the limited vale of the items stolen, or a level of embarrassment at having left their vehicles unlocked.

“It is vital, however, people know the location of all offences of this type, so we can identify any additional patterns to this offending and bring all those responsible to justice.

“Leaving your car unlocked is an easy mistake to make. Most of us have very busy lives and I have even done this myself.

“By taking a few moments to double check we can all remove potential targets from local criminals.”