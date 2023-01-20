Police appeal for information after Kirkby and Underwood homes broken into
Police are investigating after reports of three houses being broken into in Kirkby and Underwood.
Between Monday, January 16 and Wednesday, January 18, a house on Sutton Road, Kirkby was broken into via a conservatory – it is not known if anything was stolen.
On Tuesday, January 17, at about 5.50pm, a house was broken into on Seagrave Avenue, Kirkby, possibly by three persons, who ran off when disturbed by the house occupier
On January 17, at about 7.30pm, a house on Smeath Road, Underwood was broken into by, it is believed, two males, seen running away from the property – it is not known if anything was stolen.
Police are also investigating after a catalytic converter was stolen from a white Lexus parked at the Mour Hotel on Lake View Drive, Annesley, some time between 8am on Wednesday, January 11 and 7.30am on Friday, January 13.
Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should e-mail at [email protected], or call police on 101.