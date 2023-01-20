Police appeal for information after Kirkby and Underwood homes broken into

Between Monday, January 16 and Wednesday, January 18, a house on Sutton Road, Kirkby was broken into via a conservatory – it is not known if anything was stolen.

On Tuesday, January 17, at about 5.50pm, a house was broken into on Seagrave Avenue, Kirkby, possibly by three persons, who ran off when disturbed by the house occupier

On January 17, at about 7.30pm, a house on Smeath Road, Underwood was broken into by, it is believed, two males, seen running away from the property – it is not known if anything was stolen.

Police are appealing for information after break-ins in Kirkby and Underwood

Police are also investigating after a catalytic converter was stolen from a white Lexus parked at the Mour Hotel on Lake View Drive, Annesley, some time between 8am on Wednesday, January 11 and 7.30am on Friday, January 13.

