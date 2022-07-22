Wanted shoplifter spotted by police on patrol in Mansfield

Lester Moore was spotted by officers investigating reports of drug dealing.

Plain-clothed officers were deployed after receiving intelligence drug-activity was taking place in the Mansfield area.

But, while carrying out patrols, officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s knife-crime team spotted 43-year-old Moore, who was wanted for a series of shop thefts.

He repeatedly targeted a B&M store.

Moore targeted the same B&M store in Sutton three times in June and July, stealing cameras and cleaning products.

The officers followed Moore, before stopping and searching him on St John Street on Tuesday, July 19.

A lock knife was discovered in Moore’s pocket, while a custody search found crack cocaine and heroin in his possession.

Moore admitted three counts of theft, possession of a class A drug and possession of a bladed article when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

He was jailed for four months, suspended for a year, and ordered to pay £80 compensation.

Sergeant Jonny Groves, of the knife-crime team, said: “This was a fantastic example of our teams using some of the different tactics available to us to proactively target offenders and take them off our streets.

“Deploying officers on patrol in this way is just one of the effective methods our knife-crime teams use to target those who pose a risk to our communities.

“After receiving intelligence Moore had carried out a string of shop thefts in the area, our plain-clothed officers were able to approach and detain him, which we might have struggled to do otherwise.

“Thanks to some great police work, we were able to put a known offender before the courts, while also taking some class A drugs out of circulation and seizing a potentially dangerous weapon in the process.

“It should go without saying, but carrying knives on our streets will never be tolerated and will always lead to offenders facing action.