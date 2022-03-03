Wanted people in Ashfield warned to expect a visit from the police

Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team have launched their own operation, codenamed Sabretooth.

A team spokesman said: “We have launched Operation Sabretooth, a designated operation developed to locate, arrest and put wanted individuals across Ashfield before the courts.”

The first day of the operation saw two arrests, including for failing to appear at court and dangerous driving, alongside three vehicles seized for no insurance.

Nottinghamshire Police's Ashfield Operation Reacher team are targeting wanted individuals.

Yesterday morning saw a further two arrests, including for failing to appear at court and public protection offences.

The spokesman said: “For any individuals wanted by the police that we miss on our travels you will find our details on the calling card we pop in your letterbox.

“If you receive one, please do get in touch, or expect another visit soon.”

The force has 12 Operation Reacher teams, including one each for Mansfield and Ashfield, who ‘react dynamically to local concerns with enforcement’.