Vulnerable Sutton woman couldn’t remember making hoax 999 calls and flouting court orders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lorraine Pendlebury contacted emergency services nine times between August 25 and October 25, last year, despite being subject to a criminal behaviour order and a community order.

The prosecutor asked for a harsher sentence to act as a deterrent as the orders "didn't seem to be working” and her actions “put undue pressure on front-line services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard Pendlebury has six previous convictions for similar offences and was forbidden to call 999 unless there is a genuine emergency.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

She contacted Nottinghamshire police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) 14 times and argued with call handlers between July and November 2021.

And she breached a court order in December 2022.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Pendlebury has a life-long history of “quite severe” mental health issues, but there were no breaches of the order until her mother and father passed away.

"These offences were obviously triggered by bereavement issues,” she said. “There is hope the mental health team will be able to help her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She doesn't know how to approach these issues. She is incredibly vulnerable.”

Pendlebury, aged 57, of The Oval, Sutton, admitted breaching the orders, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on March 5.

Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports until Thursday when she was warned she faces custody if she repeats this behaviour.