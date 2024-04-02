Vulnerable Sutton woman couldn’t remember making hoax 999 calls and flouting court orders
Lorraine Pendlebury contacted emergency services nine times between August 25 and October 25, last year, despite being subject to a criminal behaviour order and a community order.
The prosecutor asked for a harsher sentence to act as a deterrent as the orders "didn't seem to be working” and her actions “put undue pressure on front-line services.”
The court heard Pendlebury has six previous convictions for similar offences and was forbidden to call 999 unless there is a genuine emergency.
She contacted Nottinghamshire police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) 14 times and argued with call handlers between July and November 2021.
And she breached a court order in December 2022.
Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Pendlebury has a life-long history of “quite severe” mental health issues, but there were no breaches of the order until her mother and father passed away.
"These offences were obviously triggered by bereavement issues,” she said. “There is hope the mental health team will be able to help her.
"She doesn't know how to approach these issues. She is incredibly vulnerable.”
Pendlebury, aged 57, of The Oval, Sutton, admitted breaching the orders, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on March 5.
Sentencing was adjourned for probation reports until Thursday when she was warned she faces custody if she repeats this behaviour.
She received a 12-month community order, with a six-month mental health treatment programme and six rehabilitation days. She was fined £80 with a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.