Vulnerable Mansfield man resorted to shoplifting after he was ‘cuckooed’ from his home

Reilly Smith stole £150 of hair extensions from Sally Beauty, on Rosemary Street, on November 19, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard, and returned the next day to steal more hair extensions worth £400.

Rosanna McDaid, prosecuting, said that the following day he took a £460 box of extensions from a pallet in the car park outside the shop.

On December 1, he entered Tesco Extra, Chesterfield Road South, with another man and stole electric razors worth £450.

When he was interviewed by police Smith, aged 39, was initially argumentative, but conceded he had stolen the items when he was shown CCTV.

The court heard he has 20 previous convictions for 29 offences, including two for fraud and 12 for theft, dating back to 1999.

He was last in court in November for shoplifting in August, September and October, before committing the new offences.

Smith, now of Eighth Avenue, Forest Town, admitted four thefts

Neil Taylor, mitigating, described Smith as a vulnerable adult with learning difficulties.

He kept out of trouble since 2016, but the death of his father triggered a spiral of homelessness and new offending.

After finding new accommodation Smith was ‘cuckooed’ when someone moved into his address and he had to make himself homeless.

The spate of offending last year happened as a result, Mr Taylor added.