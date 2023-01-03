Dangerous driver pursued by cops in Kirkby ‘panicked’ because he was late for work

Trevell Johnson accelerated when officers spotted him driving the stolen Ford Focus on Derby Road, Kirkby, on April 4 last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard,

Rosanna McDaid, prosecuting, said Johnson moved onto the wrong side of the road to overtake queuing traffic and swerved when a police ‘stinger’ was deployed to stop him.

When Johnson – who was banned driving at the time – went into the opposite carriageway, other drivers had to swerve to avoid him and he nearly had a head-on collision.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

The court heard the chase ended when he drove into the back of a black Vauxhall Corsa and shunted it into a white van. He was found with a small amount of cannabis.

The majority of his police interview was no comment and he was disqualified from driving at the time.

Ms McDaid told the court the Ford Focus was stolen from Annesley Woodhouse, on March 16, when the owner left the keys in the ignition while he was delivering a parcel.

She said Johnson has six previous convictions for 15 offences, dating back to September 2015, including dangerous driving and possession of drugs.

Johnson, currently of HMP Ranby, admitted dangerous driving, possession of cannabis, and handling stolen goods.

Shannon Barlow, mitigating, said Johnson was recalled to prison and has served the equivalent of 16 months, but none of that will count towards his sentence.

She said he was working as a labourer, but was let down by the person who had been giving him a lift at the last minute.

It was difficult for him to obtain the job, she said, and Johnson was worried he would lose it, because he was on probation.

Ms Barlow said: “He made a stupid split-second decision to drive to work that day. He borrowed the car. He didn't know it was stolen, but believed it could be.

“He was simply not thinking straight. He suffers from anxiety and depression and has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. He went into complete panic mode.”