Violent Rainworth man who attacked partner ‘perfectly nice’ when not on drugs

Reece Stirland pleaded guilty to three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, in Rainworth, on May 22, and in Ravenshead, on June 17 and June 19, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court.

Stirland, aged 30, of First Avenue, Rainworth, also admitted criminally damaging an internal wall, in Ravenhead, on July 17, and a black Audi A5, on June 19, as well as stalking, involving fear of violence, between June 17 and 19.

He denied a further charge of dwelling burglary with intent to cause damage, and it was ordered to lie on file.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Matthew Taylor, prosecuting, said Stirland and the complainant had known each other for many years but their relationship was a more recent development.

She described him as a 'perfectly-nice individual when not on the drugs,' Mr Taylor added.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said Stirland has struggled with class A drugs which may have influenced his mental health at the time of offending.

She said he has been in contact with the substance misuse agency, Change Grow Live, while on remand in HMP Nottingham.

Sentencing, Judge Stuart Rafferty QC said: "I’m certainly troubled that, yet again, he’s involved in domestic violence or contact or a harassing nature.”

"The court needs to know as much about him as possible.

"It's quite possible he's struggling with a drug-induced personality disorder if he didn't have one before."