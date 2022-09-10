Violent Kirkby football fan sparked police stand-off after seizing baby daughter

Liam Fisher had been ‘bantering’ with the Derby County supporter in Market Place, on October 23 last year at about 2am, when he faked two uppercuts to the man's chin.

Katrina Wilson, prosecuting at Nottingham Crown Court, said the man said ‘If you're going to hit me, hit me’, and Fisher, who supports Nottingham Forest, did just that.

The blow knocked the man unconscious and he bled from the head, but fortunately only stitches were required.

Liam Fisher.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard how Fisher, aged 30, also followed his ex-partner to her new address in Alfreton on March 22, after she fled their relationship and spent time in women’s refuge with their baby daughter.

He kicked the front door and banged on the window before hurling abuse at her, then chased her when she tried to escape to a nearby park with the baby in a pushchair.

Ms Wilson said Fisher followed her back to the house and took umbrage when she received a phone call from a male, Ms Wilson said.

Fisher grabbed his daughter and ran off down the street, only to return a few minutes later.

Nottingham Crown Court

He refused to hand her over, then grabbed his ex around the throat and pinned her to the wall before she broke free and ran inside.

Still holding his daughter, Fisher threw a brick through the window and talked his way inside.

He locked the door and, while his ex-partner pleaded with him to let her and their daughter go, continued to verbally abuse her, putting a hammer down the back of his trousers.

During a 10-minute negotiation with police, Fisher warned his ex ‘he would find her wherever she went.’

Fisher, of Richmond Road, Kirkby, admitted assault, assault causing actual bodily harm, false imprisonment, and criminal damage.

Chris Brewin, mitigating, said Fisher, who has post-traumatic stress disorder, can be treated in the community and has served the equivalent of an 11-month sentence.