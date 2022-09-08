Nicole Kelly pinned the woman against the wall of her High Street home while ‘wanting to know the truth about their relationship’. on March 2, just after midnight.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court said the 20-year-old kicked, punched and threw a broken picture frame at her ex, which cut and drew blood from her abdomen and thighs.

The court heard the ‘sustained assault’ was nearly classed as assault causing actual bodily harm, which attracts a starting point of 16 weeks in prison and can fetch as much as 26 weeks.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Kelly, now of Northwood Avenue, Sutton, admitted assault by beating.

Stephen Burdon, mitigating, described the fracas as ,tit-for-tat violence’, in which both parties were injured.

He said Kelly's ex-partner initially threw the picture frame against the wall, causing it to smash, and Kelly threw it back at her.

The ex-partner also punched Kelly in the face, causing a cut with her ring.

Mr Burdon said: “There isn't much difference between what they did to each other. Of the two people responsible for this offence - only one is before the court.

“Kelly never made a complaint. She was held in custody overnight and released at the end of the next day.”

The court heard the case would not have been prosecuted if Kelly had not made 'full and frank admissions' at the police station.

He said their seven-month relationship ran into trouble when her ex’s former partner kept appearing whenever they were out together.

Mr Burdon said: “Kelly wanted to know whether her partner was committed to the relationship.”

He said the fact Kelly has only one previous caution from 2017 confirms the incident was a one-off.

Sentencing, magistrates told Kelly: “It’s regrettable this argument spiralled out of control and resulted in quite nasty injuries.”