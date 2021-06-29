Teenage boy and man, 54, arrested in connection with 'county lines' drug dealing in Sutton

Police say officers acting on intelligence made the arrests after stopping a car believed to be linked to county lines on Lime Lane, Arnold, on Saturday morning (June 26).

The boy, 15, ran off into a hedgerow and was chased by officers – but was tracked down by the ‘good teamwork’ of a police dog and his handler.

He was detained and found to be in possession of cannabis, a mobile phone and cash.

Officers also found mobile phones and a knife inside the car and arrested the man on suspicion of conspiring to supply a Class B drug and possession of a knife in a public place.

The boy was questioned on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

News of the arrests follows reports of two boys seen dealing drugs in the Outram Street area of Sutton on Wednesday, June 23.

Police say the car stopped on Saturday is believed to be linked to one of the youngsters – but neither of the arrested pair live in Ashfield.

County lines is a term used to describe urban gangs supplying drugs to other parts of the UK using dedicated mobile phone lines. The gangs are likely to exploit children or vulnerable adults to move and store drugs and will often use violence and coercion.

Nottinghamshire Police has a dedicated county lines team which works closely with the force’s proactive Operation Reacher and neighbourhood policing teams to tackle the problem and protect young people at risk of criminal exploitation.

Sgt Kate Long said: "These arrests are just one example of the work we carry out day in day out, working closely with our partners, to crack down on those involved in county lines and to safeguard vulnerable young people at risk of criminal exploitation.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who have reported their concerns about drug dealing to us and I hope the ongoing positive action we’re taking to tackle this issue reassures people how committed we are to tackling serious and organised crime.”