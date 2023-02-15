Victim left ‘scared’ and ‘struggling to sleep’ after axe-wielding thug smashes his car in Shirebrook

The man, who declined to be named was woken in the early hours to find someone had smashed his car – which was parked outside his Alder Way home – to pieces.

He said: “An axe had been used on the bonnet and the front window screen had been smashed. The two passenger windows were also smashed and they had tried to open one of the doors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Police said they can’t really do much’

The car was badly damaged during the attack.

The resident said, after reporting the incident to Derbyshire Police, he was told there was little they could do.

“We’ve found the footage of the guy who did it – we told the police and all they’ve said was they can’t really do much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The police haven’t bothered to contact me or anything. They could’ve knocked on some doors, asking people if they heard anything, but they’re just not bothered at all.”

He said he and his mum were unable to sleep following the incident – and called for a more visible response to help reassure victims after such crimes.

The windscreen was shattered with what the resident said was an axe.

He said: “At night-time, I’m scared about what’s going to happen next. There’s somebody walking around with an axe and they’re not bothered. It’s worrying – me and my mum are both struggling to sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even if they just came out to see how we were feeling and took a proper statement. It’s not like it’s a low-level crime - it’s serious.”

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Officers received a report of a car having been damaged on Alder Way on Monday, February 6, just after 8am.

“An investigation has been opened into the incident and an officer will be assigned to make further enquiries in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we receive a report of a crime that occurred, but is not currently ongoing, officers from a dedicated team will review it and assess if there is any immediate concern for safety.

“The investigation will then move onto potential lines of enquiry which can include witness statements, CCTV footage and forensic opportunities.