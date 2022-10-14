Vehicle seized in Rainworth after driver caught without licence
A car was seized by police after the driver was found without a full licence.
Members of the Sherwood South policing team came across the vehicle on Tuesday, October 11, while on patrol in the Rainworth and Blidworth area.
A team spokesman said: “The local beat team came across a vehicle that was being driven by a provisional licence holder without anyone else in the vehicle.
Most Popular
“We stopped the vehicle and dealt with the driver by a traffic offence report and seizing the vehicle.”