Vehicle seized in Rainworth after driver caught without licence

A car was seized by police after the driver was found without a full licence.

By Jon Ball
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 7:27am

Members of the Sherwood South policing team came across the vehicle on Tuesday, October 11, while on patrol in the Rainworth and Blidworth area.

A team spokesman said: “The local beat team came across a vehicle that was being driven by a provisional licence holder without anyone else in the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized.

“We stopped the vehicle and dealt with the driver by a traffic offence report and seizing the vehicle.”