Shock closure of popular bistro and bar in Sutton as cost of living crisis bites

Cravings, on Outram Street, suddenly closed its doors for the last time this week, citing “constantly increasing running costs and declining trade” as the reasons for the shock decision.

Joint owner Simon King issued a statement on Facebook, which said: “We’ve been left with no other choice.

"We have put everything into Cravings, but it’s not the right time. Things are going to get harder for all pubs and everyone in the hospitality trade.

Cravings, the popular street food bistro and bar, on Outram Street in Sutton, which has closed suddenly. Pictured outside after its opening last year are business partners Simon King and Craig Gibson.

"If Wetherspoons are shutting 32 pubs, a little independent like us has no chance in the current economic climate.”

Cravings opened in July last year, and its menu of breakfasts, a wide variety of burgers and fries, stone-baked pizzas and desserts was a big hit with customers.

But the business has been feeling the pinch in recent months as the country’s economic crisis tightened its grip on the finances of local people.

Simon added: “We would like to thank our very loyal customers for helping us to fulfil our dream, no matter how shortlived it was.

"Also, thanks to our amazing team of staff, past and present. Without their dedication and tireless efforts, we wouldn’t have the impact we did on Outram Street.”

Simon stressed that those who have bookings with Cravings, or unused gift vouchers, will all be refunded.

He revealed he plans to open “a little cob shop” soon that “will do Cravings’ most popular dishes as one-off specials”.

“It’s been the most stressful, but rewarding, 15 months of our lives, and the closure breaks our hearts,” he said.

Cravings was the second venue to be opened by Crave King Ltd, run by Simon and business partners Craig Gibson and Dave Saxton, after the success of their food van business and then a takeaway in Mansfield.

However, information provided by Companies House, shows that Crave King Mansfield Ltd was dissolved on July 19 this year.

Cravings customers reacted with sadness to the bistro’s closure, with almost 400 people posting comments of sympathy on Facebook in response to the announcement.

