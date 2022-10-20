VASILE CULEA TRIAL: murder accused denies intending to hurt elderly couple

Vasile Culea denies murdering Freda Walker and the attempted murder of Ken, but has admitted her manslaughter and inflicting grievous bodily harm on him.

Derby Crown Court has heard how a concerned neighbour found Mrs Walker dead of ‘multiple blunt force injuries’ in the kitchen, ‘hog-tied’ by her wrists and right ankle, with a pillow case and a black bin-liner over her head.

Mr Walker, who had also been gagged and bound, survived with similar injuries, but died seven months later from natural causes.

Ken and Freda Walker

On Wednesday, Culea admitted punching the couple and said he was wrong to do so, but denied kicking or stamping on Freda, and claimed he accidentally stood on her after she slipped and fell.

Clive Stockwell KC, his barrister, asked: “Did you want to hurt anyone that night?”

Culea replied: “No. Not even a second.”

Culea admitted tying the elderly couple up with plastic ties so he could search the house, but denied putting anything over their heads, even though six layers were found over Mrs Walker's head.

He found £300 in a handbag and fled after hearing a car pull up outside.

He said: “I thought they would enter the house and release them. I was terrified. I was scared. I am responsible for what happened.”

He said when he left the house Mr Walker was moving his legs and Mrs Walker was breathing.

Michael Auty KC, prosecuting, asked Culea: “Are you seriously suggesting someone else came into the house, found them and put those covers over their heads?”

Culea told the court that two weeks earlier he overheard two Romanian men in a Polish/Romanian shop in Shirebrook discussing a ‘wealthy house that could have been broken into’.

When Mr Stockwell asked if he knew their names, 34-year-old Culea said: “Maybe, but I don't remember.”

He decided to burgle the Walkers’ home on January 14 after losing about £250 in betting shops that morning, on top of £11,000 of gambling debts.

Advertisement Hide Ad