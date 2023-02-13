Vandals smash car and house with axe in 'horrifying ordeal' in Giltbrook

Officers received reports two youths had smashed an axe into a car roof before smashing a living room window.

The incident happened on Robina Drive, Giltbrook, on Wednesday, January 25, just after 6pm.

Detectives believe the suspects drove to the area in a white Transit van – with one wearing a light-coloured tracksuit and the other in a dark hooded top.

A general view of Robina Drive, Giltbrook.

PC Bailey Stackhouse said: “This was a horrifying ordeal for the couple involved.

“Thankfully, no-one was injured during this frightening incident, but the victims were left very shaken.

“Two unknown suspects decided to target their home and their car for no apparent reason, and it is imperative we find those responsible.

“We are asking for the public’s help and urging anyone with information to call police.”