Van seized by Kirkby police over lack of road tax

Police officers in Kirkby ensured it was an unhappy start to the New Year for one motorist by seizing their van.

By Jon Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 8:36am

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Kirkby neighbourhood team said “officers were made aware” of the black, drop-side van being on the road “without being taxed”.

A team spokesman said, following the seizure on New Year’s Day morning: “So we’ve started the year as we mean to go on and seized the vehicle under Operation Cubit.

The black drop-side van was seized.
“While we understand that times are tough and people are struggling it is still important MoTs, insurance and tax are kept up to date.

“It is a legal requirement to have all three to be able to drive on a public highway, so please check your documents, or you may have you vehicle seized.”