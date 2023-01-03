Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Kirkby neighbourhood team said “officers were made aware” of the black, drop-side van being on the road “without being taxed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team spokesman said, following the seizure on New Year’s Day morning: “So we’ve started the year as we mean to go on and seized the vehicle under Operation Cubit.

The black drop-side van was seized.

“While we understand that times are tough and people are struggling it is still important MoTs, insurance and tax are kept up to date.