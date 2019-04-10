Missing Kirkby teenager found safe and well

Nottinghamshire Police have found missing Kirkby teenager Suki Riley safe and well.

Officers were concerned for her safety after she was reported missing from the Kirkby area on Tuesday, April 9.

Suki Riley.

They thanked people for sharing the appeal.

