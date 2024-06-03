Update: Teenager charged with murder after man dies in Tibshelf

By Phoebe Cox
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 12:49 BST
A teenager has been charged with murder after a man died in Tibshelf.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to reports of an assault in Addison Street at 8.37pm on Tuesday, May 28.

A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Addison Street, Tibshelf.Addison Street, Tibshelf.
A 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with murder.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 30 May when the case was adjourned and he was remanded in custody.

He then appeared at the court on Friday, May 31.