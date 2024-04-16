Unqualified driver crashed into oncoming van while speeding on wrong side of road in Mansfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fernando Sobotka drove his Mini Cooper around a bend on Laurel Avenue at 60mph when the collision happened and he crashed into a wall at 12.30pm on October 24 last year, said prosecutor Catherine Wilson.
CCTV showed him narrowly missing a parked car and fishtailing before the impact which ripped the back wheel off the van's axle.
The van's driver felt he was going to collapse and had to sit back down in his van until police arrived, said Ms Wilson.
He was taken to King's Mill hospital and discharged with pain relief, but returned six days later reporting "immense pain" in his lower back, hip, and down the right side of his body.
X-rays of his spine didn't show any fractures but he said the impact exacerbated his arthritis, he found it difficult to sit down and stand up.
He also suffered from uncontrollable emotions and described the impact on his family.
Sobotka, aged 20, only had a provisional licence and had only owned the car for a week.
He said the white van "came out of nowhere" and he tried to brake but skidded into the van. The court heard he has been fined for driving without a licence.
Sobotka told magistrates: "I was being stupid. If I had an opportunity to go back I would never have done it. I am just really sorry."
Ian Pridham, mitigating, emphasised his immaturity and said he was tempted to show off the car he had saved up for.
“I can’t see him being able to afford buying a new car or getting insurance for the foreseeable future,” he added.
Sobotka, of Lord Street, admitted driving dangerously, without insurance or a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
The presiding magistrate told him: “This was a very naive act. You could have killed someone.”
He received a 12-month community order with 31 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 12 months and must take an extended test before getting back on the road. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.