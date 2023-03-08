Kalvin Dodds, aged 46, of Nottingham Road, admitted two counts of assault, which happened on August 28 last year, said prosecutor Annelli Pritchard.

Probation officer Greg Rowe said they attended his address, two weeks after he moved out of the family home, and he was finding living alone difficult.

He said Dodds was angry with his ex-partner because he had reason to believe she began a relationship shortly after they parted company.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

"He was disappointed and this contributed to his offending. In hindsight he is gutted about what happened and didn't wish any harm on the victims

"He couldn't recall saying he would kill her and he didn't think she would be fearful of him.

"They had been together for a long time and there has been no violence. This was the first time he behaved in this way and it is out of character.”

A magistrate in Nottingham on Wednesday told him: “This is a serious offence involving violence to two different women in a sustained attack.

"But the bench is reassured that, given the time elapsed since, the complainant appears comfortable with where things are going.”

He received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work.

A 12-month restraining order, banning him from contacting his mother-in-law, was also imposed.