Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team spotted the vehicle driving along Kirkby Road, at around 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) and pulled it over.

As they approached the car officers noticed a smell of cannabis and carried out a full search.

A bag of cannabis and several hundred pounds in cash were discovered inside. More drugs and cash were recovered during a subsequent search of a nearby property.

Two men, aged 20 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs. They remain in police custody.

Inspector Mark Dickson, district commander for Ashfield, said: “Yesterday’s stop is the latest in a growing line of drug recoveries from vehicles we’ve pulled over and will certainly not be the last.

“Officers often carry out routine stops of vehicles being driven suspiciously, or of vehicles that we have intelligence on as potentially being used in connection with crime, and when we investigate it can lead to crimes being uncovered.

“We are working closely with the knife crime team to prevent violent and drug-related crime. They are specialists in carrying out these kinds of traffic stops.

“On this occasion they were alerted to an uninsured car and their suspicions proved well-founded. Tackling drug-related crime is a key local priority for us and we are working hard to target people who use our roads to move these substances around.”

If you have information on the illegal drugs trade call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.