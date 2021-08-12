Nottinghamshire Police’s dedicated county lines team, supported by Operation Reacher and neighbourhood policing team colleagues, smashed in the door of an address in Boarhill Grove, while executing a drugs warrant at around 8am on Wednesday, August 11.

Two women and a man were arrested - believed to be involved in the supply of class A drugs in the Sutton area as part of an identified county line.

A 44-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Police

A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug. She was also questioned on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker after a police officer was scratched to the face during the enforcement action.

Officers recovered cash, phones, cannabis and weighing scales from the address as they continue with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Nikki Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The disruption of county lines is a priority for the force due to the harm criminal operators cause through the exploitation of vulnerable people, often using children to supply class A drugs. These groups also spread misery among the communities in which they operate.

“While we’re pleased to have made arrests and disrupted this particular enterprise, our positive work to tackle the threat of county lines is ongoing. We continue to do everything in our power to safeguard our communities and vulnerable young people against organised drug crime and crack down hard on drug dealers looking to prey on others.”

County lines is a term used to describe urban gangs supplying drugs to other parts of the UK using dedicated mobile phone lines. The gangs are likely to exploit children or vulnerable adults to move and store drugs and they will often use violence and coercion.

Nottinghamshire Police’s proactive county lines team is working closely with the force’s proactive Operation Reacher and neighbourhood policing teams to tackle the problem and protect young people.

Anyone with information on drug dealing in their area, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or 999 in an emergency.

See https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/county-lines for more information on County Lines.