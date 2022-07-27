‘Unhappy’ Warsop duo outraged public decency in doorway of beauty salon

Police saw Rachel Whittaker fall over backwards from the door of La Bella Boutique, while they were on patrol at around midnight, on April 17,

Andrew Conboy, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court said that when the officers circled back, they saw she had been performing a sexual act on Ashley Howard which was on ‘full view’, while ‘members of the public were close and using the night-time amenities’.

When Howard, aged 31, was subsequently interviewed and asked what he was doing, he said: “I had my tackle out.”

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard he admitted trying to run away and later declined to tell officers the name of his co-defendant, ‘because he didn't want to get her in trouble’.

Mr Conboy said: “He said it was idiotic, but claimed he checked first to see if anyone was around.”

Whitaker, aged 32, said she did not remember anything about the incident and only realised something had happened when she woke up the next day and found a note from police.

Howard, of Birkland Avenue, and Whittaker, of Mount Crescent, both of Warsop, admitted outraging public decency.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “There will be no defendants appearing in any court in this country who will be more embarrassed and mortified than these two.”

He said the offence was out of character for both of them, adding they were drunk at the time, taking medication and in ‘similar circumstances’.

He said the location was set back from the road and Howard ‘wasn’t trying to attract anyone’s attention, far from it’.

Mr Pridham said: “They were both in a fairly poor emotional state and used alcohol to block out their troubles.

“Two very unhappy people made a very stupid mistake. Both of them have been struggling.”

Howard was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge, while Whittaker was fined £225 with £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.