Steven Coupland, aged 47, of Longstone Way, Mansfield: Admitted making threats, assault and assaulting an emergency worker. He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Jonathon Wright, 35, of Jephson Road, Sutton: Admitted making a 999 call which conveyed a threat. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Philip Humphries, 29, of Jephson Road, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £162 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £100 costs.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Christopher Slack, 32, of Fallow Way, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nisha Andrews, 30, of Stoneyford Road, Sutton: Convicted of assault, harassment, resisting arrest and failing to attend court. He was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days, fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.

Benjamyn Marriott, 23, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield: Admitted possession of cannabis and failing to attend court. He was given a six-month conditional discharge, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Reji George, 65, of Maid Marian Way, Boughton: Admitted drink-driving and driving without a licence or insurance. He was jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.