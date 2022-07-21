Steven Coupland, aged 47, of Longstone Way, Mansfield: Admitted making threats, assault and assaulting an emergency worker. He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £150 compensation.
Jonathon Wright, 35, of Jephson Road, Sutton: Admitted making a 999 call which conveyed a threat. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
Philip Humphries, 29, of Jephson Road, Sutton: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 36 months, fined £162 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £100 costs.
Christopher Slack, 32, of Fallow Way, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
Nisha Andrews, 30, of Stoneyford Road, Sutton: Convicted of assault, harassment, resisting arrest and failing to attend court. He was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days, fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
Benjamyn Marriott, 23, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield: Admitted possession of cannabis and failing to attend court. He was given a six-month conditional discharge, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.
Reji George, 65, of Maid Marian Way, Boughton: Admitted drink-driving and driving without a licence or insurance. He was jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.
Stuart Booth, 44, of The Hill, Kirkby, admitted harassment and sending offensive messages. He was given a 12-month community order, must attend a 31-day building better relationships course, was fined £200 and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.