‘Unhappy’ boozer threw his own faeces around a police cell in Mansfield

Kristopher Bartlett was arrested after reports of a domestic incident, on May 8, and taken to the custody suite, where he became increasingly aggressive,

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said he threw food all over the cell walls and at the camera, before defecating on the floor and throwing the faeces at the camera, obstructing the view of staff.

Bartlett, aged 36, was moved to another cell for the first one to be deep-cleaned.

Mansfield Police Station.

He said he did that because he “didn’t want to be watched” and felt the detention officer was “winding him up”.

Ms Holland said Bartlett has 45 previous convictions for 101 offences, dating back to 2000, which aggravated the “disgusting offence”.

Most recently, he was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court for offences including criminal damage in March last year.

Bartlett, of Cavendish Road, Carlton, Nottingham, admitted criminal damage.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Bartlett, who works full-time for an agency, was “ashamed, embarrassed and not proud of himself”.

“All he can say he is apologetic to the court and he did apologise to the police,” he said.

“He was in drink at the time. The domestic matter was denied and no further action was taken. He was extremely unhappy at being arrested for something he didn't do. He agrees it is completely inappropriate.”