Tomasz Gabryel was sitting on a bench with a friend when he saw the man emerge from the Nag’s Head pub, on April 24, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said CCTV showed Gabryel getting up and following the man before punching him repeatedly and forcing him to his knees. His victim’s partner intervened by kicking Gabryel.

The court heard his victim was left with a few minor bruises, but was later kicked in the head by two other men at a different location, and needed “significant hospital treatment” after he was left unconscious with a broken finger.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

The Crown could not whether or not the two incidents were linked, so the original charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was reduced to assault.

In a statement, the man said he was affected “mentally and physically” and no longer wants to go out in Sutton because he is “scared of repercussions at the hands of the defendant and the other men”.

Gabryel, aged 45, admitted assault.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said Gabryel, of previous good character, was “appalled” by his behaviour when he viewed the CCTV.

“He wasn't pulling his punches far back or exerting a great deal of force,” he said. “His victim’s partner said the first assault was very quick while the second lasted up to five minutes.”

He said Gabryel, a dad-of-one, came to the UK from Poland 14 years ago and has always worked as a forklift driver and warehouse operator.

“He has been honest enough to say that there are days when he drinks to excess, but he nevers drinks more than six pints.”

Mr Samrai said Gabryel got involved after seeing the man behave aggressively to his partner.

“He recalls a retort with some profanity that sadly that caused him to get up and walk after him,” Mr Samrai said, noting his victim was “clearly drunk", after downing “at least 15 drinks”.

“His victim clearly had a very unfortunate day that day” he added.